CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.99%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.