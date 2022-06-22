CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.99 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCDBF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on CCL Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

