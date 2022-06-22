CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Trading 38.2% Higher

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 38.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $1.41. 74,250,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,271% from the average session volume of 1,165,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEAD. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the first quarter worth $93,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.