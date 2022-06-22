CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Shares Up 3.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.07. 458,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,330,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

