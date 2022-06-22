Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.32.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.