Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CELU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Celularity has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.37.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celularity will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

