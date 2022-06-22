Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CELU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of CELU stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Celularity has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.37.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
