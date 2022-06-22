Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,060 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 427,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.