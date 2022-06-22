Centene Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

CNC has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

CNC opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

