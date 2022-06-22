Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $91.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

NYSE:CNC opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

