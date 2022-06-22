Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Repurchase $3.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of CNC opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

