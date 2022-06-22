CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,509,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,541,000 after acquiring an additional 911,681 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $6,707,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

