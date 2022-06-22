Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.91

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.91 and traded as low as C$8.96. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 672,198 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.2850214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.43%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.