Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells $43,056.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $43,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 739,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24.

Shares of CNTA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 132,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.37 and a quick ratio of 21.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $457.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

