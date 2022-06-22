Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $57.32.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

