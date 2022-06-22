Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

