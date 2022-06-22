Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.60

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.60 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 80.67 ($0.99). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 79.88 ($0.98), with a volume of 10,505,300 shares.

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.29) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.33 ($1.20).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,217 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,335.40). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($100,340.13). Insiders have purchased 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $583,466 in the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

