Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.64

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 24534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $794.61 million, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.