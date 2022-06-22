Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.64

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 24534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $794.61 million, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

