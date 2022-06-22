C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $164.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

