C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.89

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.89 and traded as low as $46.00. C&F Financial shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 2,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.