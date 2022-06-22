Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.