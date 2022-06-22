Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.14

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 13863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.