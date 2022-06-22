Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

