Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.71. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.