Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.71. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

