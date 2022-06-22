Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of Chemed worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.64. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

