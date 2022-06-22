Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.