Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CHW opened at C$12.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12, a quick ratio of 34.83 and a current ratio of 36.85. The company has a market cap of C$236.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$10.94 and a one year high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 2.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,848,519.68. Also, insider Comrev Investments Limited purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.94 per share, with a total value of C$27,172.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,931,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,991,156.21. Insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $447,374 over the last quarter.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

