Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Holdings Decreased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,845 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Chewy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chewy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

