Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

