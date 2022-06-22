China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 399.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.