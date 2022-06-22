China Construction Bank Co. Announces Dividend of $0.92 (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9224 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

