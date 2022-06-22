China Construction Bank Co. Announces Dividend of $0.92 (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9224 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $16.15.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
