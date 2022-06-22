China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.93 and traded as low as C$3.71. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$385.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

