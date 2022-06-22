China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:CGA opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

