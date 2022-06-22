China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.