China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $2.20. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 25,401 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.