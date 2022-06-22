China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $2.20. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 25,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the period.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

