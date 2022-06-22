China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

