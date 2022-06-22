China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.46.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
