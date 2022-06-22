China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Declares Dividend of $1.31

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.3115 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13.

OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.24. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.