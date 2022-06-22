Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $276,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $504,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 70.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 39,825 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH stock opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

