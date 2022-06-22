Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDTX. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

