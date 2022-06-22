Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Reduced by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 220,200 shares during the period. Ciena comprises approximately 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Ciena worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 491.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. 7,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,412. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

