Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cigna were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Cigna stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.50. 8,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.02 and its 200 day moving average is $241.48. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

