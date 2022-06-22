Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.81.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$716.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.35 and a 1-year high of C$16.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.84.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
