Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$716.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.35 and a 1-year high of C$16.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.84.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.30 million. Analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

