Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.31

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.31 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 22.01 ($0.27), with a volume of 2,646,510 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 78 ($0.96).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.31. The firm has a market cap of £302.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

