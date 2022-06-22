Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 1.9%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37). Approximately 240,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 885,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.10 ($0.38).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.90 million and a PE ratio of 33.89.

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,428.44 ($6,649.24).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

