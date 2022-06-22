Citigroup Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $123.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NIKE stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

