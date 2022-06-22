Clarkson Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Clarkson Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 4,300 ($52.67) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,450 ($42.26) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,768.75.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $20.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

