ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLIR stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.