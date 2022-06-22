Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

NYSE:CWAN opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 487,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,433,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,977,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 157,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.