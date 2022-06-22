CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.32

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 283876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLPHY shares. DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get CLP alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

About CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.