CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.32

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 283876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLPHY shares. DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
