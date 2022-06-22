CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Trading Up 5.6%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Get CNP Assurances alerts:

About CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF)

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.